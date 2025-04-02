The price hike is part of NHAI's annual revision, they said

From April 1, Light Motor Vehicles, including jeeps, mini vans, and cars, are paying Rs 2.06 per km. Representational Pic/File

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has increased the toll rates by 4-5 per cent with effect from April 1, the officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the motorists using the Samruddhi Highway will also have to shell out extra money, as the toll rates have been increased on the expressway from April 1.

According to an MSRDC official, "From April 1, Light Motor Vehicles, including jeeps, mini vans, and cars, are paying Rs 2.06 per km, up from the earlier rate of Rs 1.73 per km (December 2022 to March 31, 2025). For light commercial vehicles, the per km toll rate will be Rs 3.32, compared to the earlier Rs 2.79 per km. For buses and trucks, the per km rates will rise to Rs 6.97, up from the earlier rate of Rs 5.85 per km." The toll charges for three-axle vehicles will be Rs 7.6 per km, and Rs 13.3 per km for six-axle vehicles.

Samruddhi Highway stretch raises quality concerns

Meanwhile, while motorists eagerly await the opening of the final stretch of the Samruddhi Highway from Igatpuri to Mumbai, concerns have emerged over the quality of construction. The cement concrete (CC) road surface between Amane and Shahapur has developed cracks in multiple spots, raising serious questions about the workmanship. This comes just a day after mid-day highlighted how motorists were illegally using the unopened stretch.



A local resident from Shahapur, requesting anonymity, said, “Cracks have appeared in several places along the Amane to Kasara stretch. What’s shocking is that the Amane-Igatpuri section is yet to be officially opened, and yet, the CC road has already started developing cracks.” Sources shared images with mid-day, clearly showing minor cracks on the road surface. Another resident from a village near Bhatsa also provided images of the Amane-Igatpuri stretch, where cracks had reportedly formed.

“At some locations, cracks are visible, and in others, repairs seem to have already been done. The authorities must investigate the cause. One possible reason could be illegal vehicular movement, which may have prevented the CC layer from settling properly. Samruddhi Highway is the chief minister’s dream project, and seeing such defects before its official opening is concerning. Action must be taken against the contractor,” said a villager from Shahapur.

mid-day sent the images of the cracks to Girish Jaysing Arekar, council member of the Indian Road Congress (IRC), for his expert opinion. Arekar explained that cracks in newly constructed CC roads could result from several factors, including insufficient curing, which weakens the concrete as it hasn’t properly set in, and poor subgrade preparation, which can cause structural instability.

“Other possible causes include inadequate concrete thickness, improper mix proportions, and temperature variations leading to expansion and contraction. Errors in finishing and the use of low-quality materials during construction can also contribute to premature cracks. A thorough investigation is necessary to determine the root cause,” he said. In some of the images reviewed by mid-day, cracks appeared to have been filled with a white-coloured material. When asked about this, Arekar confirmed that it was an attempt to repair the cracks.