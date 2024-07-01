Breaking News
NIA agrees to let Rashid take oath as MP

Updated on: 02 July,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

He also said Rashid, who is in Tihar Jail, must complete the process within a day.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid addresses a press conference. File pic/PTI

Jailed Kashmiri leader and newly elected MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, is likely to take oath on July 5 after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday gave its consent before a special court. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh will pass an order on the matter on Tuesday. 


The NIA’s counsel said Rashid’s oath taking should be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media. He also said Rashid, who is in Tihar Jail, must complete the process within a day. everything within a day.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


news india national news

