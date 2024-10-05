Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > NIA arrests alleged terror operative during pan India searches questions suspects radicalising youth

NIA arrests alleged terror operative during pan-India searches, questions suspects radicalising youth

Updated on: 05 October,2024 09:56 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The suspects were engaged in radicalising individuals associated with Pakistan-based JeM, NIA said

NIA arrests alleged terror operative during pan-India searches, questions suspects radicalising youth

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
NIA arrests alleged terror operative during pan-India searches, questions suspects radicalising youth
x
00:00

In a massive pan-India crackdown against terrorists' outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the NIA on Saturday conducted searches at 26 locations in five states and arrested one person and questioned several suspects involved in motivating youth into committing violent terror attacks across the country, according to an official statement.


Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi alias Ayubi was taken into custody after searches at 26 locations in Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, it said.


The accused was arrested on account of his incriminatory role in the conspiracy case, said the statement issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).


He will be produced before the NIA special court, Patiala House, New Delhi, it added.

In addition, "several other suspects" have also been rounded up for questioning, the NIA said.

The suspects were engaged in radicalising individuals associated with Pakistan-based JeM and were engaged in disseminating terrorist related propaganda, and "radicalising and recruiting youth into the Jamaat outfit" inspired by it, it said.

These suspects were involved in motivating the youth into committing violent terror attacks across India, the NIA investigations have revealed, according to the statement.

The premises searched by the NIA were located in Goalpara (Assam), Aurangabad, Jalna and Malegaon in Maharashtra, Meerut and Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Baramulla, Pulwama and Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the searches, the NIA teams seized several incriminating documents, electronic devices, pamphlets and magazines. These are being examined for further leads and evidence against the suspects whose premises were searched on Saturday, the anti-terror agency said, adding the investigations in the case are continuing.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

National Investigation Agency Crime News India news jaish-e-mohammad terror attack national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK