According to the NIA, the two men — Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam — have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, confirming that the assailants were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba

National Investigation Agency officials. Representation/File Pic

Listen to this article NIA charge-sheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists x 00:00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted Jatinder Singh alias Joti, a key aide of Babbar Khalsa International terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and dreaded gangster Pavittar Batala in a Punjab terror conspiracy case, officials said on Sunday. The charge sheet was filed before a special NIA court in Mohali on Friday. Singh, hailing from Gurdaspur district of Punjab, was arrested by the NIA from Mumbai on December 23, last year in the case.

According to the agency, Singh He was involved in illegal procurement and supply of firearms from Madhya Pradesh to Punjab-based gangsters. He also facilitated the supply of weapons to ground operatives of Batala, a close associate of designated terrorist Landa. Batala’s foreign-based associates were coordinating Singh’s operations in India, NIA said.

The weapons were being used by Batala’s operatives in Punjab to promote Babbar Khalsa International's criminal-terror activities, it said. Meanwhile, in a major breakthrough, the NIA has arrested two persons for harbouring the terrorists who had carried out the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead, the agency said on Sunday.

According to the NIA, the two men — Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam — have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, confirming that the assailants were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever