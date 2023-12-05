Breaking News
NIA conducts raids in Jammu and Kashmir in terror funding probe

Updated on: 05 December,2023 12:20 PM IST  |  Srinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

The NIA has conducted raids at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. The raids are being carried out in collaboration with the J&K Police and CAPFs at seven places in Kashmir and one in Jammu.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids at eight locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case. The ongoing raids are being carried out in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) at seven places in Kashmir and one in Jammu, stated a report in ANI. 


According to the report, Shopian and Baramulla are among the areas being targeted in these raids, which encompass residences and other hideouts linked to suspects involved in the case.


These operations come shortly after the recent arrest made by the central agency in a case related to Pakistan-backed terrorism, which involved the transportation of weapons through drones to active militants in Kashmir.


The NIA received crucial information on November 29, following the apprehension of a 22-year-old individual named Zakir Hussain from Kathua district on November 27 by the NIA Jammu Branch. This arrest marked the eighth in the case, initially registered by the NIA on July 30 last year after taking over from the Kathua Police.

Of the seven previously apprehended individuals, one had passed away due to a cardiac arrest while in judicial custody, while two Pakistan-based terror operatives are currently evading arrest.

The NIA is persistently investigating the matter to uncover the larger conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups, aiming to carry out violent and terror-related activities in the Kashmir valley and other parts of India.

Further details awaited

