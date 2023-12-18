NIA raids 19 places in South India by busting a 'highly radicalised group'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 19 locations in South India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at 19 locations in South India by busting a "highly radicalised jihadi terror group," sources said.

The raids have been underway since this morning. The anti-terror agency is conducting these raids in close coordination with the state police forces.

The sources, privy to the development, did not share the inputs about the exact location and about the jihadi group due to some operational reasons.

Of the 19 places being searched by the NIA, the majority of them are linked to suspects affiliated with the jihadi group.

As per inputs, the terror group is engaged in anti-India activities and has learned to plan attacks, recruiting youths, said the sources.

The move comes days after the NIA raided multiple locations across Bengaluru, Karnataka, in a case relating to the radicalization of prisoners by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist. A total of six locations, including the houses of four accused, one of whom is still absconding, were extensively searched in the case on December 13 as part of the NIA's continuing investigations into the case (RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI).

The other locations that were searched were premises connected with two other suspects.In that raid, the NIA teams seized a host of digital devices, various incriminating documents, and cash amounting to Rs 7.3 lakhs during the raids, conducted at the premises of Mohammed Umar, Mohammed Faisal Rabbani, Tanveer Ahmed and Mohammed Farooq, as well as absconder Junaid Ahmed.

Three accused are currently absconding in the case, registered under various sections of IPC, the UA(P) Act, 1967 and the Explosive Substances Act, 1884.

