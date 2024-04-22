Breaking News
NIA raids nine places in Jammu Kashmir in terror case
NIA raids nine places in Jammu & Kashmir in terror case

Updated on: 22 April,2024 10:02 AM IST  |  Delhi
ANI |

Raids were initiated on Monday in collaboration with security forces at sites linked to a 2022 terrorism case.

NIA/ Representative Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at nine locations in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, in a case linked to terror activities.


The ongoing raids, initiated early Monday, are being conducted in collaboration with security forces at various sites associated with individuals linked to terrorism as part of a case registered by the agency in 2022.


Acting on specific information received regarding certain suspects residing in Srinagar, the anti-terror agency launched the searches.


The search operation was conducted almost a month after the NIA chargesheeted two accused in the Kokernag (Jammu and Kashmir) encounter case.

The suspects in the case are linked to The Resistant Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), sources said.

Both LeT and TRF are proscribed organisations and have been involved in the continuous instigation and motivation of Kashmiri youth to join the terror outfits in the name of 'Jihad'.

The two outfits are operating on social media platforms like Twitter, Telegram and YouTube channels to promote their cause and lure unemployed youth to carry out terror activities.

LeT is the largest terrorist group formed in the early 1990s and is actively engaged in reviving the network in the Anantnag area.

It is working through various offshoots in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

delhi Delhi NCR India news national news
