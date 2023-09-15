Breaking News
Maharashtra: Flop realty project in Raigad threatens thousands of buyers
Residents fume as Panvel project turns dream homes into health hazard
Mumbai: BMC’s mobile lorry ponds roll to visarjan rescue!
Maharashtra: Ulhasnagar mandal’s Ganesha welcome stops traffic for 6 hours
Mumbai: 14-yr-old takes dad’s car for joyride, knocks down senior citizen
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > India News > Article > Nipah virus Case against man for posting fake news on social media

Nipah virus: Case against man for posting fake news on social media

Updated on: 15 September,2023 06:17 PM IST  |  Kozhikode
PTI |

Top

Kerala police has registered a case against a 40-year-old man for allegedly posting fake news through social media on the deadly Nipah virus infections in the state

Nipah virus: Case against man for posting fake news on social media

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Nipah virus: Case against man for posting fake news on social media
x
00:00

Kerala police has registered a case against a 40-year-old man for allegedly posting fake news through social media on the deadly Nipah virus infections in the state. Police registered a case last night against Koyilandi resident Anil Kumar, a newspaper agent.


"He had circulated fake news through social media in connection with Nipah. In the post, he claimed that Nipah was a fake narrative created by pharma companies," a senior police official said.


Police added that as the post became viral and people started complaining, he deleted it.


A case under Section 505 (1) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions under the Kerala Police Act among others have been invoked.

The accused was summoned to the police station, served notice and let off, police said.

Section 505 (1) of the IPC deals with the offence of creating rumours which are likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public.

According to the complaint, the accused had in a social media post claimed that Nipah virus, which has so far claimed two lives and has infected four others in the state, was a "narrative" created by pharma companies.

The state government and the police had earlier warned the public not to spread fake news about the Nipah outbreak.

A 39-year-old man has tested positive for the Nipah virus today taking the number of active cases in the state to four. With this, the total number of people infected with the virus in the state went up to six, of which two persons had died earlier.

This is the fourth time the viral infection has been confirmed in the state. It was detected in Kozhikode in 2018 and 2021 and in Ernakulam in 2019.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india Nipah virus India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK