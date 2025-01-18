He also alleged that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s “true independence” remark was “against the country’s Constitution”

Rahul Gandhi

Listen to this article Nitish Kumar govt’s caste survey was to befool Bihar people: Rahul Gandhi x 00:00

Alleging that the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar was an exercise to befool the people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his party will stick to its demand for caste census as such an initiative is essential to plan development work in the country. Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in LS, also accused the BJP and the RSS of “undermining the Constitution and neglecting marginalised communities” in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also alleged that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s “true independence” remark was “against the country’s Constitution”. Addressing “Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan” at Bapu Sabhagar here, Gandhi said, “Dalits, minorities and socially marginalised people comprise 90 per cent population of this country but they are not part of the system. This is the reason that we have been demanding caste census.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever