Nitish Kumar govt’s caste survey was to befool Bihar people: Rahul Gandhi

Updated on: 19 January,2025 07:51 AM IST  |  Patna
Agencies |

He also alleged that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s “true independence” remark was “against the country’s Constitution”

Alleging that the caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar was an exercise to befool the people, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said his party will stick to its demand for caste census as such an initiative is essential to plan development work in the country. Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in LS, also accused the BJP and the RSS of “undermining the Constitution and neglecting marginalised communities” in the country.


He also alleged that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s “true independence” remark was “against the country’s Constitution”. Addressing “Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan” at Bapu Sabhagar here, Gandhi said, “Dalits, minorities and socially marginalised people comprise 90 per cent population of this country but they are not part of the system. This is the reason that we have been demanding caste census.”


