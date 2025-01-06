Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dismisses speculation of quitting the NDA, reflecting on his close relationship with BJP and recalling support from former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday firmly dismissed any possibility of parting ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Speaking to the media, Kumar, the Janata Dal-United (JD(U)) chief, underscored his long-standing relationship with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), highlighting the history of support he has received from the party, especially from the late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Kumar recalled how Vajpayee had played a key role in his political career, including making him a Union minister and offering substantial backing for his proposals. Reflecting on their relationship, Kumar said, “It was respected Atal ji who made me a Union minister. He used to shower so much affection on me. I never faced any difficulty in getting my proposals cleared.”

Kumar’s loyalty to the NDA was evident as he reiterated his longstanding connection with the BJP, specifically recalling Vajpayee’s encouragement for him to become Bihar’s Chief Minister after the NDA’s victory in the state assembly elections in 2005. “It was Vajpayee’s wish that I become the CM when the NDA first won assembly polls in Bihar in 2005,” Kumar said.

In light of ongoing political speculation regarding his future in the NDA, especially after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ambiguous comments regarding his role as a potential chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming elections, Kumar's statements came as a strong rebuttal. The recent political buzz surrounding his future was further fuelled by comments from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad, who remarked that he was keeping his “doors open” for Kumar, despite their rivalry.

Kumar acknowledged that while his party had made two “mistakes” in forming alliances with the Congress and RJD in the past, he had corrected those mistakes. He stated, “A couple of times the people in my party committed a mistake (by pressing for an alliance with the Congress-RJD combine). I rectified it both times.”

Kumar’s assertion comes as speculation about the JD(U) leader’s political future and his relationship with the BJP continues to circulate. However, his firm stance and praise for his relationship with the BJP’s leadership highlight his current commitment to the alliance.

