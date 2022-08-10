Breaking News
Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi as his deputy

Updated on: 10 August,2022 02:50 PM IST  |  Patna
The no-frills ceremony comes a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. Pic/PTI


JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eight time in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was administered the oath of office as deputy chief minister.


The no-frills ceremony comes a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government. 

