Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi as his deputy

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav. Pic/PTI

JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as Bihar chief minister for the eight time in a ceremony at Raj Bhawan.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav was administered the oath of office as deputy chief minister.

#WATCH Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav greet each other after the oath-taking ceremony, in Patna pic.twitter.com/fUlTz9nGHS — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

The no-frills ceremony comes a day after Kumar snapped ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD to form a 'Mahagathbandhan' government.

