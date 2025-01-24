No bail to actor Darshan, others in murder case

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued notice to Darshan and others on the state’s plea against the Karnataka High Court’s bail order

In an interim order, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to cancel the bail granted to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others in a murder case but agreed to examine the Karnataka government’s challenge against it.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued notice to Darshan and others on the state’s plea against the Karnataka High Court’s bail order.

“Since the state is praying for cancellation of bail, it would not be proper to stay the operation of the order as it would amount to cancellation of bail. Yet, to protect the interest of prosecution, if any co-accused prays on bail, the court concerned shall not place reliance on the order challenged before us.,” clarified the bench.

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, for allegedly killing his fan Renukaswamy on June 8 the same year. The Karnataka High Court had on December 13, 2024 granted bail to the actor and others.

