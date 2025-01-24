Breaking News
Police launches anti-drugs campaign in Malwani
Vasai heist: Two weeks later, cops arrest one accused, hunt for others
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Attacker's custody extended till January 29
China's mega hydropower project threat to water security: Arunachal Pradesh CM
No party-related matter discussed in meeting with Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > No bail to actor Darshan others in murder case

No bail to actor Darshan, others in murder case

Updated on: 25 January,2025 07:55 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued notice to Darshan and others on the state’s plea against the Karnataka High Court’s bail order

No bail to actor Darshan, others in murder case

Supreme Court of India. File pic

Listen to this article
No bail to actor Darshan, others in murder case
x
00:00

In an interim order, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to cancel the bail granted to Kannada actors Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others in a murder case but agreed to examine the Karnataka government’s challenge against it.


A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan issued notice to Darshan and others on the state’s plea against the Karnataka High Court’s bail order.


“Since the state is praying for cancellation of bail, it would not be proper to stay the operation of the order as it would amount to cancellation of bail. Yet, to protect the interest of prosecution, if any co-accused prays on bail, the court concerned shall not place reliance on the order challenged before us.,” clarified the bench.


Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, for allegedly killing his fan Renukaswamy on June 8 the same year.  The Karnataka High Court had on December 13, 2024 granted bail to the actor and others.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

supreme court news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK