Breaking News
Mumbai: Repair work for 348 km roads will start in April, says BMC
Mumbai: Babulnath shivling cracking, trustees want IIT Bombay’s help
Gang of quacks runs amok in Mumbai cancer hospitals
Mumbai: Constable hurt in hit-and-run on Bandra-Worli Sea Link
Mumbai: BMC coaches hawkers on digital payments

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > No ban on exports onions worth USD 5238 million exported in Apr Dec 2022 Govt

No ban on exports; onions worth USD 523.8 million exported in Apr-Dec 2022: Govt

Updated on: 27 February,2023 09:39 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

Currently, there is no restriction or prohibition on the export of onions, and the trade policy of onions is under the 'Free' category

No ban on exports; onions worth USD 523.8 million exported in Apr-Dec 2022: Govt

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Onions worth USD 523.8 million were exported during April-December 2022, a 16.3 per cent increase on a yearly basis, and there is no ban on its export from India, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry said.


Currently, there is no restriction or prohibition on the export of onions, and the trade policy of onions is under the 'Free' category.



"There is no ban on onion exports from India to any country and misleading statements suggesting the contrary is unfortunate. Infact, from July-December 2022, onion exports have consistently been above the USD 40 million mark every month, benefiting our Annadatas," Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal tweeted in reply to an Opposition parliamentarian's question on the overall onion trade policy.


Also Read: Nagaland: 1 killed, 13 injured as bus carrying polling, security personnel overturns in Wokha

"The policy support and reforms of the Modi Govt. have helped farmers increase yield and quality of produce. Maharashtra prides itself in being a major contributor to India's onion exports," Goyal said in the tweet.

Notably, only the export of onion seed is 'Restricted', and that too is permitted under authorisation from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.

Meanwhile, the government maintained a buffer stock of 2.5 lakh metric tonne (LMT) in the financial year 2022-23, in case needed for market intervention.

Owing to the perishable nature of the crop, and the gap between rabi and kharif crops, onion prices often rise during the months of September to December.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india India news national news new delhi delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK