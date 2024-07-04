The team, which visited the plant recently, conducted thorough interrogations of 21 married female employees. All the employees confirmed that they are not facing any form of discrimination concerning wages and promotions

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article No discrimination against married women in recruitment practices at Foxconn factory, says report x 00:00

A report submitted by the Regional Labour Commissioner, Chennai, stated that no evidence has been found showing discrimination against married women in employment and recruitment practices at the Foxconn iPhone factory in Chennai after media reports carried on June 26 revealed that only unmarried women were eligible for assembly jobs while there was no mention in this regard in the advertisements made by the company.

The action, prompted by allegations of discriminatory practices, involved detailed interviews and examination of records.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the media reports also mentioned a WhatsApp conversation between a married candidate and the hiring agency of the company. When the candidate asked about the salary and childcare facility offered by the company, the response was 'married not allowed'. The company, reportedly, refuted the allegations of discrimination in employment based on marital status, gender, religion or any other form, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said.

The team, which visited the plant recently, conducted thorough interrogations of 21 married female employees. All the employees confirmed that they are not facing any form of discrimination concerning wages and promotions.

They also stated that they are getting maternity benefits and all other welfare amenities as per the Labour laws prevailing in the State of Tamil Nadu. They also expressed their satisfaction with the working conditions prevailing in the establishment.

In discussions with Foxconn's management, it was revealed that 2,520 married women are currently employed at the Chennai facility. The management reiterated their adherence to all relevant labour laws, including the Equal Remuneration Act and the Maternity Benefit Act.

They assured the investigating team that no discriminatory practices are employed during recruitment, employment, or promotion processes. The management also expressed their commitment to social welfare legislation and stated their unawareness of the source of the allegations.

After reviewing the submissions, records, and statements from married female employees, the report concluded that there is no evidence supporting claims of discrimination against married women in the recruitment and employment processes at the Foxconn Chennai iPhone factory.

The NHRC on July 1 took suo motu cognizance of media reports that Foxconn, a major manufacturer of Apple devices has systematically excluded married women from jobs at its iPhone assembly plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

It was alleged by a former HR Executive at Foxconn, India that verbal directions have been given to the Indian hiring agencies by the company in this regard. It also stated that the company does not hire married women because of cultural issues and societal pressure.

In a press release by the NHRC, the Commission observed that the contents of the media reports, if true, raise a serious issue of discrimination against married women causing the violation of the right to equality and equal opportunity.

Therefore, the Commission issued notices to the Secretary, Union Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu calling for a detailed report on the matter within one week.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever