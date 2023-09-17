No fresh cases of Nipah, says Kerala HM

Results of 51 samples awaited, government now looking for the source and place from where patient zero got infected, using his mobile tower locations

Kerala Health Minister Veena George and PWD Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during a meeting on Nipah virus. Pic/PTI

At present, six cases of Nipah infection have been confirmed in the state Of the six, two persons have died bringing the number of active cases to 4 So, as of now, there is no secondary wave

No fresh positive cases of Nipah virus were reported on Saturday in the state, even as five more persons, who came into contact with those infected, showing some symptoms of the disease, were admitted in isolation at the medical hospital here. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that results of 51 samples sent for testing were awaited. At present, six cases of Nipah infection have been confirmed in the state. Of the six, two persons have died bringing the number of active cases to 4.

The minister said the number of people who were suspected of coming into contact with those infected has risen to 1,192, with 97 persons being traced today. House surveillance was carried out in 22,208 homes in the containment zones, she said.All the cases so far have emanated from the first person infected —the index case —who died on August 30.“ So, as of now, there is no secondary wave. That is welcome news,” she said.

