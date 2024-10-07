Breaking News
No objections to support from PDP: Abdullah

Updated on: 08 October,2024 10:03 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Abdullah, while ruling himself out of the race for chief minister’s post, said statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir so that the new government has powers to address the people’s problems

Farooq Abdullah. Pic/PTI

No objections to support from PDP: Abdullah
Ahead of counting of votes, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said his party was open to the idea of taking support of Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP to form government.


He also flayed the move to give powers to the Lieutenant Governor for nominating members to the five reserved seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, and said his party would approach the Supreme Court if the BJP-led Centre went ahead with it.


Abdullah, while ruling himself out of the race for chief minister’s post, said statehood should be restored to Jammu and Kashmir so that the new government has powers to address the people’s problems.


Asked if the National Conference-Congress alliance will take support from the PDP if need be, Abdullah said “why not?” “How does it matter? We should have the right to say what is true and what is not true. We can be rivals in elections but I have no objections and I am sure Congress will have no objections,” he said.

