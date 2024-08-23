Appreciating the farmers in Kolhapur district for prompt repayment of farm loans and power bills, he also said a provision has been made to give financial aid of Rs 50,000 to farmers

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Pic/PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday said some people are spreading misinformation about the state government's Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme and assured women that no one can withdraw money from their accounts, reported news agency PTI.

He was speaking at a programme organised in Kolhapur in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fandavis.

"Some people are spreading misinformation that Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme money deposited in your accounts will be withdrawn by the government. No one can withdraw the money from your account. There are attempts to create an atmosphere of distrust. Women must not fall prey to such tactics," Pawar said, reported PTI.

Appreciating the farmers in Kolhapur district for prompt repayment of farm loans and power bills, he also said a provision has been made to give financial aid of Rs 50,000 to farmers.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday launched the 'Maharashtravadi Helpline' to ensure benefits of welfare schemes reach people in an effective manner, reported PTI.

Addressing a press conference, Pawar, also the president of Nationalist Congress Party, said issues raised through the helpline will be addressed within 24-48 hours, while the office of the Deputy CM will review the feedback every evening, reported PTI.

"The target is to reach more than 2.5 crore households. Through Maharashtrawadi Helpline number 9861717171, people will be provided details related to schemes including flagship ones like Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and Annapurna Yojana. The aim is to ensure all government schemes reach the people of Maharashtra hassle free," Pawar said, reported PTI.

With the helpline number in place, citizens can also send Whatsapp messages, and an automated chatbot system will guide people through the process in English, Hindi, and Marathi and help them with their issues and also to register complaints, the NCP chief said.

Keeping in mind that not everyone is digitally sound, he said a mass awareness programme will also be in place, under which NCP workers will approach people door to door, he added.

"This initiative also allows people to report issues of corruption, ensuring transparency and accountability. A dedicated desk has been set up at my office where staff will review the feedback coming from across the state every evening. The state has been divided into divisions and constituencies so that officers can address issues in real-time within 24 to 48 hours," Pawar explained, reported PTI.

The soft launch of the helpline number has attracted massive response as more than 60,000 queries were received in just 12 days without any formal advertisement, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)