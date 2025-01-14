No one knows when Chandrababu will lose mind or Nitish turn his back: Sachin Pilot

The Congress leader also emphasised that in a democracy, it is flawed to assume that power is permanent

Sachin Pilot. Pic/PTI

Taking a dig at two key NDA leaders -- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar while criticising the BJP, Congress General Secretary Sachin Pilot on Monday said that time never remains the same, and no one knows when the TDP president will lose his mind or the JD-U leader turn his back.

"Time never remains the same -- there are good times and bad times. The leader who earns a place in people’s hearts endures, irrespective of whether they hold power. Fame is fleeting, but those who genuinely connect with the masses through their work create lasting value.

"Those who once spoke of crossing 400 seats are now at 240. When will Chandrababu Naidu lose his mind, or when will Nitish Kumar turn his back... no one knows," he said while addressing the gathering at a programme organised by the Lok Swaraj Manch at Indira Gandhi Panchayati Raj Bhavan here.

The Congress leader also emphasised that in a democracy, it is flawed to assume that power is permanent.

"Lok Sabha elections are still four years away, but I believe that all opposition parties are uniting and standing together," he said.

Reflecting on his experience in government and as well as in the opposition, Pilot lamented the decline in 'public-driven movements'.

"Earlier, there was a significant awareness, and people actively took to the streets. Today, that awareness seems to have diminished among the youth. While enthusiasm persists, public participation in national issues has largely been confined to social media, limiting the creation of impactful movements," he said.

Sachin Pilot also highlighted the legacy of late former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, saying: "Much was said about him, from being called a puppet Prime Minister to accusations of being silent... yet, even today, people remember how he steered the country to progress. Often, the true worth of a leader is realised only after he/she is gone. Public life cherishes those who firmly uphold their principles."

He also expressed concern over the 'misuse of institutions', stating: "The illusion that one can create a structure to dictate future generations is misplaced in this country. When institutions are weaponised to tarnish someone's character, it takes years to recover. Such practices are deeply concerning for the health of our democracy."

The Congress leader concluded his speech by saying "India's democracy is unique and unpredictable, offering different verdicts with each passing phase".

