PM slams Opposition’s protests in Parliament demanding answers on the December 13 incident

In an interview to Hindi daily ‘Dainik Jagran’, Modi said probe agencies are investigating the incident. Pic/X

Listen to this article No squabbling over security breach issue, says PM Modi x 00:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated, and called for no squabbling over the issue amid Opposition’s protests over it in Parliament. In an interview to Hindi daily ‘Dainik Jagran’, Modi said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives. The newspaper said he described the breach as “painful and a matter of concern”.

“Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue,” he said. “The gravity of the incident which happened in Parliament should not be underestimated,” the prime minister said, adding that the Speaker has also been taking necessary steps with all seriousness. Two persons jumped from the visitors’ gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, with Opposition parties demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah. Some members have also sought Shah’s resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT



Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Taking a jibe at those questioning the BJP’s choices, Modi said it has been the country’s misfortune that a big section of people who influence the society are bound to a trite and narrow mindset. “This is not confined to only the political field. This nature troubles us in every field. If in any field, some name becomes big with some branding, then others do not get attention irrespective of their talent and hardwork. A similar thing happens in politics,” he said.

Police recover pieces of burnt phone

Four days after the Parliament’s security was breached, the Delhi Police has recovered fragments of some broken and burnt mobile phones from Rajasthan’s Nagaur. Police have added IPC sections related to destruction of evidence to the FIR. An officer privy to the investigations said a few pieces of mobile phones have been recovered on Saturday on the instance of Lalit Jha, who was among six arrested by the police. Police said Jha and Mahesh Kumawat intentionally destroyed the mobile phones to hide technical evidence.

Cong says PM ‘running away from debate’

The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from a debate on the security breach in Parliament and said the reason for it is that questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP in facilitating the entry of those who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber. The opposition party’s attack came after Modi said the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated and called for no squabbling over the issue amid the Opposition’s protests over it in Parliament.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever