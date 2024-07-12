Nine FIRs were lodged on Friday, and five each on Thursday and Wednesday under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officials said

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Noida: 19 FIRs against parents in 3 days for kids found driving x 00:00

The police here has lodged 19 FIRs in the past three days against parents for children found driving or riding vehicles in violation of traffic rules in Noida and Greater Noida, officials said on Friday.

Nine FIRs were lodged on Friday, and five each on Thursday and Wednesday under the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The FIRs have largely been registered under BNS Section 125 (whoever does any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others), and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act including section 207 (power to detain vehicles used without certificate of registration, permit, etc), a senior official said.

"Nine such FIRs were lodged on Friday, and five each on Thursday and Wednesday, totalling 19 such cases in three days in which underage drivers/riders were found in violation of the law," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav told PTI.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate issued a stern warning on July 9 to parents regarding underage driving.

The police warned of up to Rs 25,000 fine, potential legal action against parents or guardians of underage drivers, 12-month vehicle registration cancellation, and no license until 25 for the minor for flouting rules.

This move is part of a broader campaign to ensure road safety and adherence to traffic laws, the police said in light of several incidents involving minors in Noida, Greater Noida and other parts of the country, the officer said.

DCP Yadav also urged commuters to obey traffic rules in order to ensure road safety.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever