Noida International Airport: Over 2600 workers, 400 machines at site for timely completion, say top officers

Image used for representational purpose.

Over 2,600 workers along with more than 400 machinery are on site and work for the first phase of the Noida International Airport is on track for timely completion, officials said on Tuesday.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is developing the Greenfield airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar, some 75 km off Delhi.

YIAPL CEO Christoph Schnellmann said earthwork was completed earlier this year and vertical construction has started including on the terminal building and runway.

"The development of the airport is making significant headway and is on track for timely completion," Schnellmann told reporters.

The airport is billed to be India's largest upon completion in four phases and will be spread over an area of 5,000 sq hectares.

Project COO Kiran Jain said, "The first phase would be spread in an area of over 1,300 hectares and is expected to be ready by the end of next year." There will be a 3,900-metre-long runway and a terminal building with an annual passenger handling capacity of 1.2 crore upon completion of the first phase, Jain added.

Over 2,600 workers along with more than 400 heavy and small machinery are currently deployed at the airport site and the peak strength is expected to touch 6,000.

To date, NIA partners have completed over 42 lakh man-hours of work without injury, the agency said in a statement. So far 32,000 cubic metres of concrete and 14,000 tons of steel have been used in construction, it added.

