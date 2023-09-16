Noida lift crash: Four more workers succumb to injuries, death toll climbs to 8

The lift had nine workers in it when it fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction tower at an Amrapali Dream Valley project site in Noida Extension

Police personnel at site after a lift in an under-construction building collapsed in Greater Noida/ Pic/PTI

Four more workers, who were hospitalised after a service lift crashed at an under-construction society in Noida Extension, succumbed on Saturday, pushing the death toll in the incident to eight, officials said. The lift had nine workers in it when it fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction tower at an Amrapali Dream Valley project site in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), on Friday morning.

The long-stalled project is being completed by the state-run NBCC.

"Four workers had died after the incident on Friday. Five of them were admitted to the district hospital in a critical condition. Of these, four more have succumbed to the injuries while one worker is still undergoing treatment," District Magistrate Manish Verma told PTI.

An FIR has been lodged at the local Bisrakh Police Station and nine people booked for negligence and culpable homicide, among others, in connection with the case, according to police. The district administration and the local Greater Noida Authority have also launched probes into the episode.

The police had asked the workers living in under-construction buildings near the incident spot to vacate the premises. DM Verma said that the police have cited "precautionary measures" for evacuating these residents.

Construction workers had told PTI that the sudden police order for removal has left them worried. "Thousands of workers, including women, live within the project premises. Where would we find shelter all of a sudden now?" a worker who hails from Bihar's Katihar district told PTI, requesting not to be named.

Friday morning's incident came within 50 days of the death of a 72-year-old woman in a group housing society in Noida inside a lift that malfunctioned. The woman possibly died of a heart attack.

Uttar Pradesh currently does not have any law to regulate the installation, maintenance or usage of lifts, even as residents in Noida and Greater Noida have been raising demands for it time and again.

After the elderly woman's death, UP Power Minister AK Sharma informed the state assembly on August 10 that the promulgation of the Lift and Escalator Act in the state was under process.

