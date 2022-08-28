Breaking News
Updated on: 28 August,2022 09:46 AM IST  |  Noida
PTI |

Top

The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am

Noida twin towers demolition: Evacuation of adjacent buildings nears completion

Supertech twin towers in Noida. Pic/ PTI


The evacuation of two housing societies near the soon-to-be-demolished twin towers of Supretech was nearing completion, officials said Sunday morning.


The evacuation of around 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies was scheduled to be completed by 7 am.

Most of the residents have already moved out, many of them last evening itself, police officials overseeing the evacuation exercise said around 7.15 am.


"The evacuation is nearing completion," an official said.

While the residents, their vehicles and pets had to be moved out by 7 am, private security and other staff will also be removed from the two societies by 1 pm, the officials added.

The demolition of the two illegally built towers is scheduled for 2.30 pm.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

