Noida woman duped of Rs 34 lakh, gets fake ED notices in case of 'digital arrest'

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A woman was duped of Rs 34 lakh here in a case of "digital arrest" by cyber criminals who threatened her with fake notices by the Enforcement Directorate, officials said on Sunday The fraudsters claimed that a parcel is being sent from Mumbai to Iran in her name containing five passports, two debit cards, two laptops, 900 US dollars and 200 grams of narcotics, they said.

The victim received a call form the fraudsters on around 10 pm on August 8, she said in her complaint. The Gautam Buddha cyber crime police station has registered a case and started investigation in the matter, Inspector-in-charge Vijay Kumar Gautam said. According to the complaint of Nidhi Paliwal, a resident of Sector-41, the fraudsters sent her a complaint via WhatsApp and asked her to send Rs 34 lakh.

An accused also video called her on Skype with the video switched off, Paliwal said in her complaint. Inspector Gautam said the accused also sent two notices of Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which serious allegations were made against the victim. A probe on the matter is underway, he said.

