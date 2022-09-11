Noida woman slaps society guard in building, video goes viral

The woman allegedly got into an altercation with the security guard reportedly over the delay in opening the gate, at which she got angry and slapped him
Screengrab from the viral video
Another incident of a woman in Noida misbehaving, and even assaulting, a security guard of a housing society, has come to light, through a video going viral.
The video of the incident, captured in the CCTV camera installed at the gate, is said to be from the Cleo County Society in Noida, reported the IANS.
The woman allegedly got into an altercation with the guard, over the delay in opening the gate, at which she got angry and slapped him.
After the video went viral, several netizens reacted to the incident.
A Twitter user wrote, "What is wrong with Noida people?"
What is wrong with Noida people? Increasingly becoming the Slap Capital of India (SCI)! Choti choti baaton mein jhapat jad dete hai. Anger management course, deep breathing exercises & much else ka solid market opportunity hai. #Noidawoman #slapgate https://t.co/XKZRd4tK6C— that_girl (@Shah_Urvi) September 11, 2022
Another Twitter user wrote, "Something should be done for the safety of security guards."
Something should be done for the #securityguard safety! They seem to be at the receiving end always #Noidawoman #noida— Smart Alec (@tweettoglory) September 11, 2022
According to the information, the woman is a professor and when the police received a complaint in this case, it took minor action and hushed up the matter, as per the IANS.
A recent episode of a woman misbehaving and assaulting a security guard at an apartment block had led to the woman being arrested.
(with IANS inputs)