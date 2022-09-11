Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Noida woman slaps society guard in building video goes viral

Noida woman slaps society guard in building, video goes viral

Updated on: 11 September,2022 08:08 PM IST  |  Noida
mid-day online correspondent |

The woman allegedly got into an altercation with the security guard reportedly over the delay in opening the gate, at which she got angry and slapped him

Screengrab from the viral video


Another incident of a woman in Noida misbehaving, and even assaulting, a security guard of a housing society, has come to light, through a video going viral.


The video of the incident, captured in the CCTV camera installed at the gate, is said to be from the Cleo County Society in Noida, reported the IANS.

The woman allegedly got into an altercation with the guard, over the delay in opening the gate, at which she got angry and slapped him.


After the video went viral, several netizens reacted to the incident. 

A Twitter user wrote, "What is wrong with Noida people?"

Another Twitter user wrote, "Something should be done for the safety of security guards." 

According to the information, the woman is a professor and when the police received a complaint in this case, it took minor action and hushed up the matter, as per the IANS.

A recent episode of a woman misbehaving and assaulting a security guard at an apartment block had led to the woman being arrested.

(with IANS inputs) 

