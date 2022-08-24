Noida's Supertech twin towers to be razed on Aug 28; 3,700 kg of explosives installed for demolition

Supertech's illegal twin towers which are taller than Qutub Minar will become India's highest structures ever to be demolished in 9 seconds at 2.30 pm on August 28. Impact cushions have been designed to reduce vibration.

Supertech twin towers in Noida. Pic/ PTI

At least 3,700 kilogram of explosives have been installed to demolish Supertech's twin 40-storey towers in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on August 28. Explosives, installed on all the floors, will be connected with wires that will be completed in the next two to three days. For the past several weeks, the work of installing explosives in the Twin Towers was going on.

Explosives have already been installed in Ceyane Tower and now the work of explosive installation in Apex has also been completed.

"It will take nine to 10 seconds for all the explosives to blast in a series making a loud noise," said Edifice Engineering partner Utkarsh Mehta.

Noida DCP Traffic Ganesh Shah on Monday visited Supertech Twin Towers.

"Traffic planning is in the final stages. A few days ago, the road in front of the twin towers was closed. All roads connected to it will be closed on the day of the demolition," he said.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

The Supreme Court has given a go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives. The exercise was supposed to start on August 21 but the court accepted the Noida Authority's request and extended the date of the demolition to August 28.

The twin towers are set to be razed over grave violations of building norms. The Supreme Court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between the Noida Authority and Supertech and ordered that the company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute.

The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court which had ordered razing of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers.

The Supreme Court has said that the date of demolition may be confirmed as August 28, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 to September 4, to take into account any marginal delay on account of technical reasons or weather conditions.

