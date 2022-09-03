Breaking News
Mumbai: August saw most Covid-19 deaths since June
Mumbai: We forgave once, now we want them to hang till death, says family of Andheri schoolgirl
Mumbai: Good news! Sanjay Gandhi National Park set to welcome new cubs
Mumbai: Animal lovers say stray and pet dogs, terrorised by loud noises amid festivities
Mumbai: Kurla Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to get its own pod hotel
Home > News > India News > Article > Nora Fatehi questioned by Delhi Police in extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Nora Fatehi questioned by Delhi Police in extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Updated on: 03 September,2022 12:08 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Nora Fatehi was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the EOW for hours on Friday and her statement was recorded

Nora Fatehi questioned by Delhi Police in extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Nora Fatehi. File Pic


The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has questioned Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi in connection with an extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said on Saturday.


Fatehi was summoned last week. She was questioned at the Mandir Marg office of the EOW for hours on Friday and her statement was recorded, they said.

Chandrashekar, who is currently lodged in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including some high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.


Also Read: Jacqueline chose to overlook Sukesh's criminal record, continued to indulge in financial transactions: ED

Fatehi was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in this case.

On August 17, the ED filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekar. According to the ED, Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from Chandrashekar. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
nora fatehi national news india delhi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK