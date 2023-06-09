Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2023 12:38 PM IST  |  Kolhapur
Tension gripped Kolhapur on Tuesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan's image along with an offensive audio message as their social media status

Regular activities resumed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra after the recent violence during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image and an objectionable audio message as social media status by a few locals, but police personnel continue to be deployed in large numbers across the city, especially at sensitive places, an official said on Friday.


Internet services, which were snapped following the violence, are being resumed gradually, some local residents said.


Tension gripped the city on Tuesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan's image along with an offensive audio message as their social media status. The next day, the police had to disperse hundreds of protesters after they hurled stones during a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image. At least 36 people have been arrested and cases registered in connection with the violence, police said.


Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said the situation is getting back to normal and regular activities are taking place in the city.

"The order on keeping the internet services shut was applicable till 10 am on Friday. The nodal officers of the internet service providers have already been communicated through the order, but it takes some time to fully activate all the service towers," he said.

Talking about the probe in connection with the violence, Pandit said, "Some more people have been identified, but they are still absconding. We are examining the footage from the CCTV cameras installed at the shops around the place where the violence broke out. The process of identifying the suspects is on."

He added that police personnel continue to be deployed at key places across the city as a precautionary measure.

"The police deployment at sensitive places is continuing to be there in Kolhapur city and the district. A total of 60 police officers and 300 other personnel are guarding the city and more than 1,000 home guards are on toes in the district. Besides, four companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) are also deployed," the SP said.

news india national news kolhapur maharashtra

