Breaking News
China using lending scam to destabilise India: Nepal police
Mumbaikars, brace for no water or 15 per cent cut in supply today
Mumbai: More than half of city's roads to be under construction for next 3 years
Maharashtra: Woman Shiv Sena office-bearer booked for using derogatory language against CM Eknath Shinde
Home > News > India News > Article > Not afraid of Narendra Modi will not be intimidated Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case

Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case

Updated on: 04 August,2022 12:43 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Gandhi's reaction came a day after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian in Herald House in the national capital, and the Delhi police briefly barricaded his residence and the party office here

Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case

Rahul Gandhi. File pic


Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi Thursday said he is "not afraid of Narendra Modi" and will not be "intimidated" by the Enforcement Directorate action in the National Herald case.

Gandhi's reaction came a day after the ED sealed the office of Young Indian in Herald House in the national capital, and the Delhi police briefly barricaded his residence and the party office here. Gandhi termed these actions an "attempt at intimidation".

Also read: Money laundering probe: ED seals Young Indian office in National Herald premises


"We will not be intimidated. We are not afraid of Narendra Modi," he told reporters outside Parliament. "They may do whatever they want. It does not matter." "I will continue to work to protect the country and democracy and maintain harmony in the country. I will continue to do my work whatever they may do," he said in his first response after the ED sealing the Young Indian office.

On the barricading issue, he said "truth cannot be barricaded", and added his party will continue to protest. The former Congress chief said the BJP government thinks its can "silence us by putting some pressure on us". "But we will not be silenced," he said.

"What Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing in this country and against democracy, we will stand against it whatever they may do. It does not matter."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

national news rahul gandhi congress narendra modi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK