Breaking News
Mumbai: Rs 3.23 cr cleared to kick-off Vikhroli hospital redevelopment
Mumbai saw 26 heart attack deaths every day in 2022
BMC closes Parel TT bridge for bikers, heavy vehicles
Mumbai: Tech snag during paper correction triggers panic
Illegal posters of politicians deface Mumbai metro pillars
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Not in PM race working to get Opposition parties together says Sharad Pawar

Not in PM race, working to get Opposition parties together, says Sharad Pawar

Updated on: 23 May,2023 10:42 AM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pawar was speaking at a condolence meet for Ram Takawale, the Pune University's vice chancellor who passed away recently

Not in PM race, working to get Opposition parties together, says Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar.

Listen to this article
Not in PM race, working to get Opposition parties together, says Sharad Pawar
x
00:00

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has said he is not in the race to become prime minister and asserted the Opposition wants a leadership that would work for the betterment of the country, reported PTI.


Pawar was speaking at a condolence meet for Ram Takawale, the Pune University's vice chancellor who passed away recently. Attending the condolence meet, the NCP chief said that opposition parties might face a little task of projecting one person as the prime ministerial candidate if they come together.



"I am putting efforts to get the Opposition together. I am not in the race to become the prime minister as I am not contesting the next (Lok Sabha) election," PTI quoted Pawar as saying.


Also read: Rs 2000 notes withdrawn: Act of a moody person, says Sharad Pawar

On seat-sharing with the Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT), which are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Pawar said, "Recently, a meeting was held at my residence. Leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi will decide on it."

"Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi or Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and I will sit together to discuss more about it," he said on seat-sharing. The tenure of several civic bodies in Maharashtra got over early 2022, but polls were not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lok Sabha elections are due in 2024, and the Maharashtra Assembly polls are also due in the later part of next year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Do you practice ecotourism?
news india India news sharad pawar nationalist congress party national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK