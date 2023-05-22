Not inviting President to inaugurate new Parliament building is an 'insult' to her and tribal communities: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said that not inviting the President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate the new parliament building is an “insult” to the President as well as the tribal communities of the country

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, party leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh said that it reflects the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-backward mindset".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the newly-constructed Parliament building on May 28.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met the prime minister last Thursday and extended an invitation to him to inaugurate the new Parliament building, according to the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Lashing out at the BJP, Singh said, "You make a tribal woman the president of India for political gains, but do not invite her to inaugurate the new Parliament building."

"Could there be a bigger insult to a president than this?" the national spokesperson of the AAP asked.

That a tribal woman occupying the highest constitutional post of the president is not being called to inaugurate the new Parliament building is also an insult to the "tribal, Dalit, backward, deprived and under-privileged" sections of the country, Singh said.