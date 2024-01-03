PM Modi will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Not our fault Ram Temple being made in BJP's tenure: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Pralhad Joshi ejected the allegation of leaders of the Opposition parties The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22 PM Modi will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday rejected the allegation of leaders of the Opposition parties that the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being politicised by the BJP.

"Where is the politics?... The trust (Ayodhya Ram Temple trust) has sent out invitations to prominent leaders of all political parties," Pralhad Joshi told ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple is scheduled for January 22. The temple trust has invited several political leaders cutting across parties and several cultural icons and film stars.

"The trust has sent out invitations to prominent leaders of all political parties... It is not our fault that the Ram Temple is being made in the BJP's tenure," the Union Minister added.

PM Modi will attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to observe a 'dry day' on January 22 on the occasion of the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Tuesday evening.

While speaking to reporters in the state capital, CM Sai stated that it is a fortune for Chhattisgarh to be the home of the maternal grandparents of Lord Ram, with Chandkhuri being considered their home.

"It is our fortune that Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram, and it is our fortune that the consecration of the Ram temple is going to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. There will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the state on that day. Like Diwali, lamps will be lit in homes, and the Chhattisgarh government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day in the entire state," the CM said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.