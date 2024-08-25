Breaking News
NRI gunned down in Punjab video goes viral

Updated on: 25 August,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Amritsar
Agencies |

Singh was going for a morning walk when the motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him outside his residence in Punjab

Assailants got off a bike and shot Sukhchain Singh while he was outside his home on a morning walk. Pic/X

A non-resident Indian (NRI) was shot at by two unidentified assailants at his residence in Punjab's Daburji village on the outskirts of the city here on Saturday, police said. Sukhchain Singh, who recently returned from the US, was shot at in front of his family members, including his wife and his two children from his first marriage, they said.


Singh was going for a morning walk when the motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him outside his residence. They took him inside his house and asked him for the registration documents of his luxury car, according to police. Following an altercation, the assailants manhandled Singh, fired three shots at him and fled the scene. Two of the bullets hit Singh in the head and near the chest. He was rushed to a private hospital, police said.



The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the victim’s house. In the video, Singh’s family members, including his children, are seen pleading with the assailants to let him go. A forensic team has reached the spot and an investigation is underway, police said. Singh’s wife alleged that the family of his first wife was behind the attack.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

