Breaking News
Mumbai: Aarey cops want signal, speed breakers to rein in speeding motorists
Mid-Day Impact: Dog sterilisation centre restarted in Ulhasnagar
Wadala accidents: ‘We know living on footpaths is dangerous, but no other option’
Maharashtra: Cloud over Pune land deal done by Shinde govt
No takers to beautify the Mumbai Coastal Road green spaces
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > NSA Doval attends an exhibition on Bangladeshi minorities plight

NSA Doval attends an exhibition on Bangladeshi minorities' plight

Updated on: 25 February,2025 08:20 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

A key highlight of the event was the attendance of India's National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, KC.

NSA Doval attends an exhibition on Bangladeshi minorities' plight

Pic/X

Listen to this article
NSA Doval attends an exhibition on Bangladeshi minorities' plight
x
00:00

The Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) hosted an exhibition and panel discussion titled "The Never Ending Persecution of Minorities in Bangladesh," which highlighted the systemic discrimination and violence faced by religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh, according to a statement by the VIF. A key highlight of the event was the attendance of India's National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval, KC. The NSA visited the exhibition and attended the panel discussion, underscoring India's deep concern over the plight of minorities in Bangladesh.


The event, held at the VIF Auditorium in Delhi, brought together distinguished experts, diplomats, and journalists to discuss the urgent human rights crisis unfolding in Bangladesh. The panel featured Ambassador Satish Chandra, Former Deputy National Security Advisor and Vice Chairman, VIF; Ambassador Veena Sikri, Former High Commissioner to Bangladesh; Francois Gautier, Correspondent for Valeurs Actuelles; and Anirban Ganguly, Chairperson and Trustee of the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, and it was chaired by Arvind Gupta, Director VIF, as per the statement.


The exhibition was inaugurated by the speakers, after which the focus shifted to the panel discussion. Each speaker provided critical insights into the historical and ongoing persecution of minorities in a highly Islamized Bangladesh, examining the socio-political and international dimensions of the crisis, the statement said. The exhibition, curated by FACT (Foundation Against Continuing Terrorism) showcased compelling visual documentation of human rights violations, forced displacements, and attacks on religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and Ahmadiyya Muslims in Bangladesh.


The exhibition aimed to raise awareness and encourage discourse on the urgent need for action. The exhibition and panel discussion highlighted Vivekananda International Foundation's commitment to advocate for human rights and foster meaningful discussions on regional security and minority rights, especially the rights of minorities in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is seeking to strengthen its ties with India, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and reciprocal interest. Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said on Monday in response to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent comments that "there are anti-India remarks from Bangladesh." "We have a clear decision that we want good working relations with India on the basis of mutual respect and reciprocal interest. We have no ambiguity about this", Touhid Hossain told the reporters.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bangladesh India news indian army national news new delhi india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK