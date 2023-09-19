Nuh Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday sent Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Mamman Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Nuh violence case.

Congress MLA Mamman Khan being produced in a court in connection with the Nuh violence case, in Nuh district on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Nuh violence: Court sends Congress MLA Mamman Khan to 14-day judicial custody x 00:00

Nuh Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday sent Congress Member of Legislative Assembly Mamman Khan to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Nuh violence case. Earlier, Nuh district court on Sunday sent Congress MLA to a further two days of police remand after completion of the previous two-day remand.



Mamman Khan's lawyer Tahir Hussain Devla said, "Mamman Khan was presented in the court after 2 days of police remand. Police presented Mamman Khan in four cases. Three more new cases have been imposed on Mamman Khan. In all four new cases, 149,137,148,150 have been imposed on him. He has been produced today in case number 149 after two days of remand. In case number 137, the police had sought a remand of five days, on which the court has given a remand of 2 days to the police."



Khan's lawyer said that he is being implicated in this whole matter under a political conspiracy and that he has nothing to do with this whole matter.



MLA Mamman Khan, who was arrested in connection with the recent communal clashes in Nuh and adjoining areas of the state on September 15, was sent to a two-day police remand by the district court. Khan was reported to have been arrested from the house of one of his relatives on the Jaipur-Ajmer road and was brought to Nuh on Friday.



Khan, who was arrested by a special investigation team of the Haryana police was produced in a local district court in Nuh later on September 15. The police then sought his custody from the court for interrogation.



The Congress MLA was arrested by Haryana police in the early hours of Friday, a day after the state government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had named him as an accused in an FIR in a case pertaining to the Nuh violence. Khan was arrested by a special investigation team (SIT) of the Haryana police.



Violence broke out in Nuh during a procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year. Six people were killed and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram. The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA had moved the court on September 12, seeking protection from arrest while claiming that he was being framed in the case, since he was not present in Nuh the day the violence broke out.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

ADVERTISEMENT