Odisha: 12 killed and seven 7 injured in bus accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of people in the accident and announced ex gratia to the next of kin of each deceased

Twelve members of a marriage party were killed and seven others injured as two buses collided head-on in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

According to PTI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the death of people in the accident and announced ex gratia to the next of kin of each deceased.

They wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

"Pained by the bus accident in Ganjam district, Odisha. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Patnaik also announced ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and free treatment of injured persons. He also asked state Finance Minister B K Arukha to rush to the accident site.

The accident occurred late Sunday night near Digapahandi area on Berhampur-Taptapani road, around 35 km from here, when the bus with the wedding party members on board collided with another passenger vehicle, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said. After attending a wedding ceremony at Berhampur, they were returning to Khandadeuli near Digapahandi when the accident took place.

A team of police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons and shifted them to hospitals, the SP said. "Seven members of a family and their relatives were among the 12 deceased," another police officer said.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and Digapahandi Hospital, he said.

"Two of them have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack," the officer said.

Meanwhile, the special relief commission has sanctioned Rs 30, 000 to each of the injured persons for their treatment.

(This is a developing story and will be updated as and when inputs are received)