Odisha: 7 killed as vehicle falls into canal in Sambalpur

Updated on: 31 March,2023 10:25 AM IST  |  Sambalpur
PTI |

The people in the vehicle were returning home in Badadhara in Jharsuguda district after attending a wedding in Paramanpur on Thursday, police said

Odisha: 7 killed as vehicle falls into canal in Sambalpur

Seven people were killed as their vehicle fell into a canal in Odisha's Sambalpur district in the early hours of Friday, police said.


The vehicle, a Bolero, skidded off the road, overturned and fell into the Gham canal near Paramanpur in Sasan police station area around 2 am after the driver lost control of it, they said.



The people in the vehicle were returning home in Badadhara in Jharsuguda district after attending a wedding in Paramanpur on Thursday, police said.


Sambalpur collector Ananya Das told PTI six people died on the spot, while one person died after being taken to a hospital.

Four people were also injured in the accident, and two of them were stated to be critical, police said.

The deceased were identified as Subala Bhoi, Sumant Bhoi, Saraj Seth, Dibya Loha, Ajit Khamari, Ramakant Bhunyar and Satrughan Bhoi, they said.

The bodies will be handed to the family of the deceased after the post-mortem examination, Das said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

