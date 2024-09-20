Odisha cops booked for assaulting army officer’s fiancé

Crime Branch registers case, suspend officers; BJD slams inquiry, plans protest

The victim addressing the media on Thursday. Pic/X

The Crime Branch of the Odisha Police on Friday registered a case in connection with alleged sexual assault of an army officer’s fiancé in police custody, a officer said.

The case was registered against former Bharatpur police station inspector-in-charge Dinakrushna Mishra, sub-inspectors Baisalini Panda, Salilamayee Sahoo, Sagarika Rath and constable Balaram Hansda.

Ex-police station inspector-in-charge Dinakrushna Mishra

The Odisha Police had on Wednesday suspended the five personnel in connection with the alleged assault of an army officer and molestation of his fiancé at Bharatpur Police Station in Bhubaneswar.

The BJD criticised the Crime Branch inquiry into the incident and announced that the opposition party would hold a demonstration in front of the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

“We will submit a memorandum to the President of India, who is also a woman,” BJD leader Sulochana Das told reporters.

Father of woman demands cops’ arrest

Bhubaneswar: The father of the woman, who was allegedly sexually assaulted at a police station in Bhubaneswar, demanded the arrest of the cops for taking law into their hands. The woman’s father, a retired brigadier, said, “Police have violated several laws by putting an army officer in the lock up, physically assaulting him, sexually harassing my daughter.”

