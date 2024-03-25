The ADP encountered two suspicious individuals near Alasi village. The individuals fled towards the Andhra border upon noticing the presence of the BSF ADP party.

BSF officers with seized materials/ X

Listen to this article Odisha: Security forces bust Naxal arms workshop, cache of country-made guns x 00:00

The security forces have uncovered a Naxal weapons workshop and a stockpile of locally made firearms in Odisha's Koraput district. The discovery was part of an operation conducted close to the Sunki area in Koraput on Sunday.

"Acting swiftly on specific intelligence provided by field 'G' Team, an Anti-Naxalite Deployment (ADP) consisting of three Sub-Officers and 14 Other Ranks, under the command of Inspector Sandeep Kerketta, was deployed from COB Sunki, at 6 am," said the Border Security Force (BSF)

ADVERTISEMENT

During patrolling near Alasi village, the force said, the ADP encountered two suspicious individuals in the jungle, who promptly fled towards the Andhra border upon noticing the presence of the BSF ADP party.



Undeterred, the security forces conducted an extensive search of the area, leading to the recovery of a substantial arsenal that includes one Bharmar Gun (BML), one mobile (Realme) with JIO SIM, one hand blower, one trigger mechanism, two pliers, two hammers, one hexa blade saw along with and one blade, three chisels (small size), two side cutting pliers, five files, two knives, one iron bits, six gear, one darati, one wood saw, 30 gram sodium biocide, one tiffin without lid, one iron sheet, one metre GI Pati, one bronze plate, 100 gram Nail, one anvil, and one forging tong.

Naxal Arms Workshop at an undisclosed jungle area busted by #BSF.

Troops of COB Sunki successfully busted a naxal Arms Workshop & recovered tools & machinary.Also recovered one country made rifle & Mobile at the recovery site.#BSFOdisha#Koraput#FirstLineofDefence pic.twitter.com/m9dd666GIR — BSF_ODISHA (@BSFODISHA) March 24, 2024

"The precise location of the recovery was identified as Alasi village under Sunki police station in Koraput district, with an aerial distance of 2.6 kilometres from Company Operating Base (COB) Sunki. The latitude and longitude coordinates are recorded as Lat. 18deg29'49" and Long 83deg02'17"," added the BSF.

The ADP party is currently en route to COB Sunki with the recovered items for further processing and investigation, it said.



As per the BSF, this successful operation highlights the relentless efforts of the security forces in combating Naxal insurgency in the region. "We commend the bravery and dedication of Inspector Sandeep Kerketta and the entire team involved in this operation."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever