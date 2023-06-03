Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Odisha train accident

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Odisha train accident: World leaders extend condolences, offer support for victims x 00:00

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Taiwan President Tsai-Ing Wen, European Council President Charles Michel and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Saturday offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in Odisha train accident.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Odisha train accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking to Twitter, Justin Trudeau said, "The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India."

The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I’m sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 3, 2023

Taiwan President Tsai-Ing Wen offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in the Odisha train accident.

“Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need,” Taiwan President Tsai-Ing Wen said in a tweet.

Praying for everyone affected by the train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, and hope that rescue operations can save all those in need. — è¡è±æ Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) June 3, 2023

“My deepest condolences to the people of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the tragedy in Odisha. We share your pain and sincerely wish a speedy recovery to all the victims. The EU stands ready to provide assistance in any way we can,” Charles Michel said.

My deepest condolences to the people of India and @narendramodi @PMOIndia over the tragedy in #Odisha



We share your pain and sincerely wish a speedy recovery to all the victims.



The EU stands ready to provide assistance in any way we can. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) June 3, 2023

“We send our deepest sympathies following the devastating train crash in India’s eastern Odisha state. Our thoughts are also with the many injured, and with the emergency personnel working to assist them,” Australian foreign minister Penny Wong said.

We send our deepest sympathies following the devastating train crash in India's eastern Odisha state.



Our thoughts are also with the many injured, and with the emergency personnel working to assist them. — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) June 3, 2023

The Odisha train accident involving two express trains -- Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express -- and a goods train in Balasore has claimed the lives of 238 people. The South Eastern Railway on Saturday said that water, tea and food packets are being provided to passengers.

"As per the information received till now, there are 238 casualties. Around 650 injured passengers have been taken to the Hospitals of Gopalpur, Khantapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Soro," the South Eastern Railway said on Saturday.

"Water, tea and food packets are being provided to passengers at Kharagpur station. Food packets will also be provided in Howrah after the arrival of the train," South Eastern Railway said.

On Friday, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on adjacent tracks. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on the parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some 12 Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation. He said that a high-level inquiry will be carried out into the incident.

"A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

He added, "Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration".

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday visited Balasore District Hospital and met the people who were injured in the train accident. Earlier, the Odisha CM also visited the incident site and took stock of the situation. The Odisha government has declared a day of mourning on Saturday in the wake of the train derailment in Balasore.

(With inputs from ANI)