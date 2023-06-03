Breaking News
Odisha train mishap: PM Modi arrives at crash site in Balasore; to meet survivors in hospital

Updated on: 03 June,2023 04:56 PM IST  |  Balasore
PM Modi landed in an Air Force chopper near the site of the incident at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. He will visit the injured at the Balasore District Hospital to meet the train crash survivors

PM Narendra Modi. File Pic/ AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at the train crash site in Odisha. PM Modi will take stock of one of the most horrific train accidents in recent memory, which has according to latest estimates killed over 261 people and over 1000 people injured, reported the ANI.


PM Modi landed in an Air Force chopper near the site of the incident at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district, according to the ANI.


He will visit the injured at the Balasore District Hospital to meet the crash survivors.


Earlier today, PM Modi convened a meeting to review the situation in connection with the rail accident, reported the ANI.

The accident involved two passenger trains- Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and a goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district. Seventeen coaches of the passenger trains have been de-railed and severely damaged in the accident that took place on Friday evening.

Follow here for LIVE updates of Odisha train accident

According to the preliminary report by the State Emergency Operation Centre, over 900 people are injured. The toll rose from 238 to 261 according to the report.

Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations, according to the ANI.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.

(with ANI inputs)

PM Modi narendra modi train accident odisha news India news national news india

