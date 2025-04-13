Breaking News
Mumbai Metro Line 3 services to be restricted from April 12 to 14
Foreign tourist made to speak swear-words, Pune cops register FIR
Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in city
Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Pawar to Maharashtra govt
Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0: BMC pledges to revive trees in Mumbai
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Odisha Two rape accused injured in police retaliation while trying to escape

Odisha: Two rape accused injured in police retaliation while trying to escape

Updated on: 13 April,2025 10:49 AM IST  |  Jharsuguda (Odisha)
ANI |

Top

The accused, identified as Shaikh Asif and Abhishek Barik, were being escorted to court by police personnel when the incident took place

Odisha: Two rape accused injured in police retaliation while trying to escape

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Odisha: Two rape accused injured in police retaliation while trying to escape
x
00:00

Two individuals accused of raping a minor were injured in a police firing incident in Jharsuguda, Odisha, after they attempted to escape custody while being taken to court, said Sambalpur IG Himanshu Lal.


The accused, identified as Shaikh Asif and Abhishek Barik, were being escorted to court by police personnel when the incident took place.


Speaking to ANI, Lal said, "A minor was raped. There were two accused in the case, Shaikh Asif and Abhishek Barik. While the police took them to present in court, they snatched weapon from the police, tried to escape and attacked the police."


"In retaliation, police also fired on them. Both of the accused got injured in the incident. They are under treatment," he said.

The investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

odisha crime branch Crime News news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK