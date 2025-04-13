Odisha: Two rape accused injured in police retaliation while trying to escape

The accused, identified as Shaikh Asif and Abhishek Barik, were being escorted to court by police personnel when the incident took place

Two individuals accused of raping a minor were injured in a police firing incident in Jharsuguda, Odisha, after they attempted to escape custody while being taken to court, said Sambalpur IG Himanshu Lal.

The accused, identified as Shaikh Asif and Abhishek Barik, were being escorted to court by police personnel when the incident took place.

Speaking to ANI, Lal said, "A minor was raped. There were two accused in the case, Shaikh Asif and Abhishek Barik. While the police took them to present in court, they snatched weapon from the police, tried to escape and attacked the police."

"In retaliation, police also fired on them. Both of the accused got injured in the incident. They are under treatment," he said.

The investigation is underway.

