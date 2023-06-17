The deceased have been identified as Brajalaxmi Rao and Rajeswari Behia, both residents of Tikira Street of Koraput

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Odisha: Two women killed in road accident x 00:00

At least two women were killed and another injured after getting crushed under a coal-laden truck in Odisha's Koraput district, police said Saturday, reported PTI.

Police told PTI that the incident took place near Power House Chhack near Bariniput under Jeypore Sadar police limits in the district on Friday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Brajalaxmi Rao and Rajeswari Behia, both residents of Tikira Street of Koraput, said police.

According to police, the incident took place around 5.30 pm when the trio was on way to Koraput from Jeypore in a scooter and the coal-laden truck was moving towards Jeypore.

"The truck flipped and fell on them. Though they were rushed to the district headquarters hospital, two of them were declared dead on arrival," said Iswar Tandi, IIC, Jeypore Sadar Police limits.

"A case has been registered and investigation is on," said Tandi.

Meanwhile, On June 2nd, 2023, a tragic incident occurred in Balasore district, Odisha, in eastern India. Three trains were involved in a collision, resulting in devastating consequences. The incident took place near Bahanaga Bazar railway station when the 12841 Coromandel Express mistakenly entered the passing loop instead of the main line while traveling at full speed. As a result, it collided with a goods train. The impact of the collision caused 21 coaches of the Coromandel Express to derail, with three of them colliding with the 12864 SMVT Bengaluru–Howrah Superfast Express on the adjacent track.

The collision led to a significant loss of life and injuries. Tragically, the accident claimed the lives of 290 individuals, making it the deadliest railway crash in India since the Firozabad rail collision in 1995. It is worth noting that the Gaisal train collision in 1999 may have resulted in a higher casualty count. Additionally, this incident stands as the deadliest rail disaster worldwide since the 2004 Sri Lanka tsunami train wreck.

The collision of the three trains on June 2nd, 2023, left a profound impact, causing immense loss of life and injury. It stands as a solemn reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety measures and implementing stringent protocols to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With PTI inputs)