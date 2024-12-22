The preparedness activities in Odisha have drawn national and international attention.

Representation pic

Listen to this article Odisha's 26 villages get recognition as "Tsunami Ready" by Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO x 00:00

In Odisha, six districts comprising 24 villages, along with two previously recognized villages, making a total of 26 villages, have been recognized as "Tsunami Ready" by the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC-UNESCO), said a press statement on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recognition was based on 12 specific indicators, achieved through a series of well-planned activities aimed at building resilience against tsunamis. These activities included -- Training and Capacity Building, Community Awareness Programs, Distribution of Tsunami Awareness Materials, Preparation of Tsunami Management Plans, Conducting Mock Drills, Identifying Evacuation Routes, and Installation of Tsunami Hoardings and Signages.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), Hyderabad, played a pivotal role in this initiative. INCOIS operates a 24-hour tsunami monitoring and alert system that encompasses everything from risk assessment to the dissemination of warnings, ensuring timely and effective action.

The preparedness activities in Odisha have drawn national and international attention. A live evacuation simulation was conducted at Kaitha village in Kendrapara district, in the presence of Dr T Sinanivasa Kumar from UNESCO, Dr Sunitha Jena General Manager OSDAMA, and Amlan Anupam Senapati Dist project officer involving active participation from community members.

Interactions with local leaders and residents provided valuable insights into their preparedness journey, which has now become a model for coastal safety.

Odisha's recognition as "Tsunami Ready" showcases a successful collaboration between India's National Tsunami Warning Centre, local authorities, and coastal communities. It serves as a shining example of how proactive measures can save lives and build disaster-resilient communities.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever