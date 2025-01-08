Breaking News
Sanpada firing: More than 100 public CCTV cameras failed to capture shooter's image
Breathe Easy! HMPV virus has always been in the air
Torres scam: Police arrest director and two foreign nationals
Baba Siddique Murder: Zeeshan Siddique alleges police are protecting builders
Mumbai weather updates: IMD says city will be cool till Thursday
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > On hunger strike Prashant Kishor admitted to hospital

On hunger strike, Prashant Kishor admitted to hospital

Updated on: 08 January,2025 08:32 AM IST  |  Patna
Agencies |

Top

Party leaders took Kishor to a private healthcare facility in Patna in an ambulance after a doctor visited him at his home and advised hospitalisation

On hunger strike, Prashant Kishor admitted to hospital

Prashant Kishor was arrested on Monday, in Patna. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
On hunger strike, Prashant Kishor admitted to hospital
x
00:00

A day after Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was arrested for an “illegal” fast unto death and released on bail, he was on Tuesday found to be suffering from dehydration and was hospitalised for a comprehensive medical check-up.


Party leaders took Kishor to a private healthcare facility in Patna in an ambulance after a doctor visited him at his home and advised hospitalisation. “There are certain medical issues that need to be thoroughly examined. He is suffering from infection and dehydration. He is also weak and feeling discomfort,” said the doctor.


Before leaving for hospital, Kishor told reporters: “My fast unto death will continue”. He began the hunger strike to press the demand on January 2 and was arrested on January 6.


SC refuses to hear plea on BPSC row

The SC on Tuesday refused to examine a plea over the alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, and the police action on protestors, while asking the petitioner to move the Patna HC with the grievances. The counsel  appearing for petitioner, Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, urged the bench  to consider the plea. “This paper leak is happening as a daily matter,” he said. “We are asking you to go to the Patna High Court,” the top court told petitioner.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Prashant Kishor patna India news national news bihar india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK