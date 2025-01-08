On hunger strike, Prashant Kishor admitted to hospital

Party leaders took Kishor to a private healthcare facility in Patna in an ambulance after a doctor visited him at his home and advised hospitalisation

Prashant Kishor was arrested on Monday, in Patna. Pic/PTI

A day after Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor was arrested for an “illegal” fast unto death and released on bail, he was on Tuesday found to be suffering from dehydration and was hospitalised for a comprehensive medical check-up.

Party leaders took Kishor to a private healthcare facility in Patna in an ambulance after a doctor visited him at his home and advised hospitalisation. “There are certain medical issues that need to be thoroughly examined. He is suffering from infection and dehydration. He is also weak and feeling discomfort,” said the doctor.

Before leaving for hospital, Kishor told reporters: “My fast unto death will continue”. He began the hunger strike to press the demand on January 2 and was arrested on January 6.

SC refuses to hear plea on BPSC row

The SC on Tuesday refused to examine a plea over the alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam, and the police action on protestors, while asking the petitioner to move the Patna HC with the grievances. The counsel appearing for petitioner, Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust, urged the bench to consider the plea. “This paper leak is happening as a daily matter,” he said. “We are asking you to go to the Patna High Court,” the top court told petitioner.

