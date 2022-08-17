On way to meet killed Dalit boy family, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad stopped at Jodhpur airport

He has been stopped from travelling to Jalore

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad was Wednesday stopped by the police at the Jodhpur airport while on his way to Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his schoolteacher, officials said.

"He has been stopped at the airport and being talked to in the lobby," a police official said.

He has been stopped from travelling to Jalore, the official said.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot. The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village in view of the visit of Bhim Army leaders.

