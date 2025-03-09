Breaking News
Police help two families recover gold left behind while commuting
Sex racket busted in Thane; one held, two women rescued
New India Cooperative Bank case: EOW searches ex-chairman's home
BMC restricts road excavation, set May 31 deadline to complete road-related work
Abu Azmi's remarks on Aurangzeb insult to Maharashtra's pride: Shiv Sena leader
shot-button
Women`s Day Women`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > 67 year old man dead another injured in bull attack in Delhi

67-year-old man dead, another injured in bull attack in Delhi

Updated on: 09 March,2025 01:09 AM IST  |  Delhi
PTI |

Top

The victim worked as a security guard at a godown in Nehru Enclave. He had just finished his night shift and was on his way home when the fatal attack occurred behind Sai Baba Mandir on Alipur-Budhpur Road

67-year-old man dead, another injured in bull attack in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials were called to the spot and the bull was captured, he said, adding that a case has been registered at Alipur Police Station. Representational pic

Listen to this article
67-year-old man dead, another injured in bull attack in Delhi
x
00:00

A 67-year-old man died after being attacked by a bull while another person got injured in the incident that happened outernorth Delhi's Alipur area on Friday, police said.


The police said they received a PCR (police room control) call reporting the incident around 6.30 am


Ashok Kumar, a security guard at a godown in Nehru Enclave, had just finished his night shift and was on his way home when the fatal attack occurred behind Sai Baba Mandir on Alipur-Budhpur Road, a senior officer said.


Another person, identified as Ram Lakhan, 60,  was also attacked by the bull, he said.

"He sustained minor injuries but managed to escape without severe harm. Ram Lakhan provided a statement to the police, explaining that the bull had turned on him after attacking Kumar," the officer added.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials were called to the spot and the bull was captured, he said, adding that a case has been registered at Alipur Police Station.

The body has been shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) Hospital for further examination, he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

delhi national news India news india news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK