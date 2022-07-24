One dead, three injured after roof of house collapses in Delhi

The officials said that they received a call about the incident at around 5 am at Babu Nagarin Mustafabad, after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot

A 20-year-old man was killed while three others suffered injuries after the roof of a house collapsed in northeast Delhi on Sunday morning, a Fire Department official said. The deceased was identified as Sufhiyan while the injured were identified as Suleman (father of Sufhiyan), Sabnam and Laiba.

The official informed that they received a call about the incident at around 5 a.m. at Babu Nagar, Gali number - 5, Mustafabad, in northeast Delhi after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

At the same time, the police also received a PCR call about the incident and the police staff also reached the spot to assist the Fire Department in rescuing the people trapped under the debris.

"When the police staff reached the spot they found that the roof of a room located at the second floor of the house had collapsed and few persons were trapped in the rubble," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Sanjay Kumar Sain said, adding that a family of seven persons was residing in the ill-fated flat.

A JCB crane was used to clear the debris and after a rescue operation lasting for a couple of hours, all the seven persons were rescued from the accident site and four of them, who were injured, were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

The DCP said that 20-year-old Sufhiyan was trapped largely in the debris and was rescued after a lot of efforts.

"When we shifted him to the hospital, he was declared as 'brought dead'," the official added.

He said that after preliminary enquiry it revealed that the family was living in the said building as a tenant for four years.

"The head of the family i.e. Suleman was engaged in the business of scrap," the official added.

"The building was constructed about 17-18 years ago and is owned by Shamim Ahmad. Legal action is being taken," the official said.

