One live in registered under UCC in Uttarakhand

One live-in registered under UCC in Uttarakhand

Updated on: 06 February,2025 08:42 AM IST  |  Dehradun
One has been granted registration while four others are being verified, they said.

One live-in registered under UCC in Uttarakhand

Only one live-in relationship has been registered in Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) portal in the first 10 days of its implementation. Officials claimed that five applications have been received from live-in couples for the mandatory registration. One has been granted registration while four others are being verified, they said.


On January 27, the BJP-ruled Uttarakhand became the first state in Independent India to implement the Uniform Civil Code, which promotes equal laws for every citizen across all religions and standardises personal laws on marriage, divorce and property.


On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a portal designed for the mandatory online registration of marriages, divorce and live-in relationships. He was the first to register his marriage on the UCC portal.


