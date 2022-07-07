'One nation, one photo': Cong takes jibe at BJP after party unit prints PM's pic on poster welcoming Murmu

Cong takes potshots at BJP after Manipur unit prints Modi’s pic on poster welcoming Murmu

The photo of the BJP poster tweeted by Congress’s Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Wednesday took a jibe at the BJP for using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture on a poster for welcoming NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu in Manipur.

“One Nation, One Photo!” tweeted Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, tagging a picture of the poster by BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha of Manipur for welcoming Murmu to state with Modi’s photo.

The Congress had earlier slammed the NDA government for Modi’s photo on COVID-19 certificates.

